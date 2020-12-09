Beverly A. Kane

Beverly A. “Candy” Kane, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at home from ovarian cancer. She was born September 29, 1946 in Waterloo, the daughter of Edward and Viola (Salzer) Barr. She graduated from Columbus Catholic High School with the class of 1964. She worked as a car parts dealer for 42 years, retiring from Witham Auto in 2016. Bev married James “Jim” Kane on October 28, 2017 at Queen of Peace. Bev was an active member of Queen of Peace where she belonged to the Garden Club, volunteered at various bazaars and festivals, and would often cook for the priests. She was a founding member and CEO of the “Nacho Girls” and was known for her sense of humor and being the life of the party. Bev enjoyed music – especially Elvis, fishing, and was an excellent cook. She adored children and was the most amazing grandma. Survived by her husband, Jim Kane of Waterloo; 2 daughters, Bianca (Trent) Grace Liles of Eugene, OR & Sheila (Lewy) Hunt of Nashua; step-children, Sarah Kane & Chris (Kyle) Kane both of Waterloo; 3 grandchildren, Derek, William Jr. & Genevieve Brown; 3 step-grandchildren, Brenden, Myles, & Elliott Kane; 2 brothers, Ed Barr, Jr. of Colorado & Marty Barr of Minnesota; and sister, Mary (Richard) Loomer of Florida. Preceded in death by her parents.