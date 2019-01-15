(1930-2019)
DYSART — Beverly A. “Bev” Palmer, 88, of Dysart, formerly of Waterloo and Bellflower, Calif., died Sunday, Jan. 13, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born July 26, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Harry G. and Erma D. Daehler Wickham. She married Ralph J. McNeil in May 1948; they later divorced. She then married Donald Palmer on July 10, 1965, in Preston; he died in 1967.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1948. Bev worked for the Waterloo Register from 1958 to 1967 and Anemostat Products in Carson, Calif., from 1967 to 1992, retiring in 1992.
Survived by: a son, Michael J. McNeil of Hamburg, Germany; a nephew, George (Patty) Waddell of Asbury; two nieces, Rebecca (Frank) Woldan of Dysart and Debbie (Jim) Voshell of Waterloo; a brother, Darrell (Lois) Wickham of Fountain Hill, Ariz.; a granddaughter, Jennifer McNeil of Hamburg; two great-grandsons, Max and Leo McNeil; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sisters, Donna Waddell and Joy Wickham, in infancy; a brother, Keith Wickham; and a sister-in-law, Gwen Wickham.
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Cross Pointe Church in Dysart, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Cross Pointe Church.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
