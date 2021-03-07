WATERLOO-Beverly A. “Bev” Huntbach, 86, of Waterloo, died on Thurs., March 4, 2021 at home. Bev was born Sept. 30, 1934 in La Porte City, daughter of Harold & Gladys (Fields) Tibbetts. She graduated from West High in 1952. Bev married George Huntbach on Dec. 5, 1954 in Waterloo; he died June 15, 2015. She had worked at Waterloo Savings Bank & then retired from John Deere Credit Union. Bev attended Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed chaperoning the Royals Drum & Bugle Corps, traveling, camping, bowling & Chicago Cubs. She loved spending time with her family. Survived by her son, David (Kim) Huntbach; 2 daughters, Susan (Steve) Boyd & Patty (Richard) Judas all of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren, Jamey Fox, Amy (Mike) Fleming, Richard Judas, Jr., Dana (Josh) Judas O’Connell & Dylan Huntbach; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia (Harold) Smith of Woodbridge, VA; sister-in-law, Delva Huntbach of Cresco; & many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Steven Huntbach; brother, Melvin Tibbetts; 3 sisters, Betty (Duane) Torner, Donna (Bill) Hurley & Bonnie Tibbetts; & son-in-law, David McDowell. Memorials to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be sent to the family. Visitation 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Thurs., March 11, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Private services will be held. Burial in Garden of Memories. www.KearnsFuneralService.com.