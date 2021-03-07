September 30, 1934-March 4, 2021
WATERLOO-Beverly A. “Bev” Huntbach, 86, of Waterloo, died on Thurs., March 4, 2021 at home. Bev was born Sept. 30, 1934 in La Porte City, daughter of Harold & Gladys (Fields) Tibbetts. She graduated from West High in 1952. Bev married George Huntbach on Dec. 5, 1954 in Waterloo; he died June 15, 2015. She had worked at Waterloo Savings Bank & then retired from John Deere Credit Union. Bev attended Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed chaperoning the Royals Drum & Bugle Corps, traveling, camping, bowling & Chicago Cubs. She loved spending time with her family. Survived by her son, David (Kim) Huntbach; 2 daughters, Susan (Steve) Boyd & Patty (Richard) Judas all of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren, Jamey Fox, Amy (Mike) Fleming, Richard Judas, Jr., Dana (Josh) Judas O’Connell & Dylan Huntbach; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia (Harold) Smith of Woodbridge, VA; sister-in-law, Delva Huntbach of Cresco; & many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Steven Huntbach; brother, Melvin Tibbetts; 3 sisters, Betty (Duane) Torner, Donna (Bill) Hurley & Bonnie Tibbetts; & son-in-law, David McDowell. Memorials to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be sent to the family. Visitation 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Thurs., March 11, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Private services will be held. Burial in Garden of Memories. www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.