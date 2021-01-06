October 17, 1930-December 28, 2020

Beulah Mae (VanHauen) Tack, age 90 of Wellsburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Harm and Clara (Hook) VanHauen on October 17, 1930, on the family farm in Pleasant Valley Township, Grundy County, Iowa. She was received into Heaven 28 December 2020.

She received her education from the New Hartford Community School. She then enjoyed working at the bank in Cedar Falls, Iowa until she married in 1952.

On June 10, 1952, Beulah was united in marriage with Kenneth Tack. The couple made their home on the family farm in Wellsburg. They were blessed with two children: Kendall and Kaylene. Beulah was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandma.

Beulah was saved through John 3:14-17 on August 15, 1947, during Tent (Gospel) Meetings held by Leonard DeBuhr in Parkersburg.

Beulah was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth A Tack in 2014.

She is survived by her son, Kendall Tack, her grandson Remington of Wellsburg, her daughter, Kaylene (Andrew) Tack Roberts and her other grandchildren Kenny Roberts and Anna Roberts of Columbia, MO.