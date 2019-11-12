(1924-2019)
WATERLOO — Beulah LaPole, 95, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 31, at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
She was born Jan. 3, 1924, to Merle and Maude Averill. She married James LaPole on Sept. 27, 1941. He preceded her in death.
Survived by: her children, Sandra (John) Duffy of Walker, Dianna Geiger of Cedar Falls and Ronnie LaPole of Pioneer Village, Ariz.; grandchildren, Kim (Jon Rafel) Tennyson of Watertown, Wis., Darin (Jan) Tennyson of Quasqueton, Tina (Bob) Ginger of Spencer, Kelly (Al) Lorenzen of Waukee and Jamie (Andy) Kampman of Austin, Texas; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a brother, Raymond Averill; a sister, Darlene Buehner; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Bob Averill and Chuck Averill; and two sisters, LaVonne Turner and June Dunn.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. before services Thursday at the church.
Thank you to the Western Home Communities for the wonderful care she received during her final years.
