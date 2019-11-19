{{featured_button_text}}
Bettye Crupper

(1928-2019)

IOWA FALLS — Bettye Crupper, 91, of Iowa Falls, died Friday, Nov. 15, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.

She was born Aug. 3, 1928, in Denver, Colo., to Earl and Dorothy (Mudgett) Fraser. She married Dave Crupper on Aug. 4, 1948; he preceded her in death in May 2019.

She graduated from South High School in Denver in 1946. Bettye was a homemaker and was involved in many Bible study groups, Christian Women’s Club, and mentored elementary children. She also was a tutor for an adult literacy program and served on the altar guild and taught Sunday School at St. Matthews. For a time, she was the Welcome Wagon hostess in Iowa Falls. She was a member of St. Matthews By-The-Bridge Episcopal Church in Iowa Falls and Chapter DV P.E.O.

Survived by: her daughters, Amy (Steve) Gullion of Alliance, Neb., and Sarah (Gary) VanderWerf of Charles City; a son-in-law, Randy Crupper of Denver, Colo.; her grandchildren, David Crupper of Denver, Colo., Joe Crupper of Colorado Springs, Colo., Danny (Tiffany) Gullion of Cubertson, Neb., Allison Gullion of Alliance, Scott Gullion of Scottsbluff, Neb., Kelsey VanderWerf of Santa Monica, Calif., Jordon VanderWerf of Dallas, Texas, and Garrett VanderWerf of Charles City; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Emily Gullion of Culbertson; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Christine; a brother, Earl Jr.; and an infant granddaughter, Angie Crupper.

Memorial services: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Matthews by-the-Bridge Episcopal Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov 21, at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.

Her home was always a warm and welcoming place and she loved to entertain. Dave and Bettye loved to travel, play bridge, and belonged to a dance club in their early years. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, making their visits fun and memorable, often times doing silly things with them.

