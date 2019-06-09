Betty Zeman

(1957-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Betty Lou Zeman, 61, of Cedar Falls died at home Wednesday, June 5, due to glioblastoma.
She was born Nov. 27, 1957, in Belmond, daughter of Carel J. and Phyllis Marie (Vestweber) Oxley. She married Lenny D. Zeman on Aug. 1, 1981, in Corwith.
She graduated from Corwith-Wesley Community Schools and earned degrees in ag business and journalism from Iowa State University. She was employed as marketing manager for Cedar Falls Utilities and a member of Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; three daughters, Katherine (Brad) Zeman Bach and Janet Zeman, both of Des Moines, and Laura Zeman of Chicago; two grandchildren, Chelsea and Camryn; two sisters, Sue (Eric Paige) Oxley of Charlotte, N.C., and Nancy (Jeff) Bauer of Harshaw, Wis.; and two brothers, Jeff (Ann) Oxley of Jensen Beach, Fla., and Tim (Rhonda) Oxley of Maricopa, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to to Hartman Reserve, the church, or Cedar Falls Trees.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Betty was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority at Iowa State University; P.E.O., Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church Choir, Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities, American Cable Association, and National Cable Television Cooperative.
