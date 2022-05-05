Betty V. Sherrets

January 28, 1930-May 4, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Betty V. Sherrets, 92, of Independence, Iowa died Wednesday morning, May 4, 2022, at the Prairie Hill Assisted Living Center in Independence, IA.

Betty Downing was born on January 28, 1930, near Garrison, Iowa the daughter of George P. and Bernice A. (Schrader) Downing. She attended the LaPorte City Country Schools thru the 8th grade.

On June 3, 1949, she was married to Richard L. Sherrets in Independence, Iowa where the family made their home and raised four children: Rick, Jack, Kathy, and Cindy. She was employed with Berry's Best for a short time and loved to babysit.

She loved to flower garden, sew, spending time with the family and friends and was an outstanding homemaker and mother.

She is survived by three children: Rick (Karen) Sherrets, Independence, IA, Kathy Boies, Oelwein, IA, and Cindy (Mark) Bagby, Winthrop, IA. Thirteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren. A sister, Marian Rice, Moberly, MO, and three brothers, Gene Downing, St. Louis, MO, David Downing, Higbee, MO and Roger Downing in Washington State.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Sherrets in 2012, a son Jack Sherrets, three brothers: Clifford, Robert, and James Downing, and a sister, Donna Glynn.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE, Independence, IA with Pastor Mike Nemmers officiating. Burial will be in the Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton, IA. Friends may call from 4 to 8 PM Friday at the Reiff Family Center ~ Funeral Home, Independence, IA and from 12 Noon to services at the church on Saturday.

The Reiff Family Center ~ Funeral Home of Independence, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements

