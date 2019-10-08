(1924-2019)
WATERLOO — Betty V. Brown, 95, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 4, at her home.
She was born April 30, 1924, in Plainfield, daughter of Lyle and Elsie (Grapp) Shields. She married Mike “Milo” Grandon and later divorced. She married Curt Waterman and later divorced. She married Robert S. Brown, and he passed away Dec. 5, 1997.
Survived by: her sister, Gertrude Sullivan of Arizona; her children and grandchildren, Linda Hyde of Florida, Cindy (Larry) Mau of Janesville, Steve (Gail Warner) Brown of Colorado, Natalie (Bruce) Kimm of Cedar Falls, Tony (Larissa) Brown of Waterloo, Don (Charlotte) Warner of Washington state, Bob (Jaci) Woock of Florida, Nikki (Brian) Louzader of South Carolina, Gary (Amber) Gilles Jr. of Waterloo, Luke (Bri) Gilles of Waterloo, Rachel Cummings of Waterloo, Cameron (Erika) Brown of Dysart and Jared Brown of Waterloo; and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her siblings, Lula Erwin, Lorraine England, Edgar Shields, Edward Shields and Eugene Shields; two nieces, Bonnie and Sandy; her nephews, Tim and Gene; and several in-laws.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Parrott & Wood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Betty was a wonderful homemaker and always had music playing in her home. She loved entertaining her family and friends at her home and traveling to foreign countries and around the United States. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were the world to her.
