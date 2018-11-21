Betty V. Aegerter

Betty Violet Aegerter (nee Cobb) 79, of Little Canada MN went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior Friday, November 16, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Betty was born September 4, 1939 in Los Angeles, CA to Mary and James Cobb, and had one sister, Bobby. She grew up in Sacramento, California. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Donald Aegerter and they made their home in Waterloo, IA where they raised their family. Betty was a loving, generous and intelligent woman who was housewife, and later became an LPN and worked in nursing homes. She enjoyed gardening and visiting with family. She was gifted in technology and was an inspired problem solver.
Betty is preceded in death by her father James Cobb, her mother Mary Green (nee Cinquemani), her husband Donald Duane Aegerter, and grandchild Damir Aegerter. She is survived by her sister Bobby Hommes of St. Paul, MN, her children Deborah (Dick) Anderson of Hayward, WI, Donald Aegerter of Waterloo, IA, Jeffrey (Becky) Aegerter of Sioux Falls, SD, and Michael (Sarah) Aegerter of Waterloo IA, as well as 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of a service, there will be a private remembrance for Betty in St. Paul.
