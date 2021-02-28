Betty Suiter Rohle

She was born on August 30, 1927 in Waterloo, daughter of William and Nancy McCord Suiter. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1945. Betty married Alvin Rohle on June 10, 1949. They were married for 66 years before Al’s death in 2015.

Betty was an avid volunteer in the community. She was Ravenwood Nursing Home’s auxiliary President and patient advocate, volunteered at the Waterloo Public Library, Salvation Army, was a docent for the Rensselear Russell House Museum and a Golden Apple volunteer at many different Waterloo public schools. Betty received the “Exceptional Volunteer Service Award” from the American Red Cross. She also received the “Mayors Volunteer Award” and was a “Friends for Life” honoree. She was also a member of the Waterloo Women’s Club and Zion Lutheran Church. Betty never met a stranger that she didn’t have a wonderful conversation wherever she might be. But most of all importantly her family came first and was her greatest joy