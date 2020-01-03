Betty Smith

(1925-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Betty J. Smith, 94, of La Porte City Nursing and Rehab, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at MercyOne-Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Waterloo, daughter of C. Walter and Bertha Nordman Hyde. She married Clial L. Smith on March 24, 1946, in Waterloo; he died July 13, 1989.
Betty attended Waterloo West High School. She worked in lunch service at West High School Cafeteria and Logan Intermediate Bakery for 16.5 years.
She was a member of Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, a Sunday School secretary since 1983, and longtime AMVETS Auxiliary member.
Survived by: a daughter, Maureen (Ron) Kraus of Waterloo; two sons, Mahlon (Becky) Smith of Evansdale, and Marlow (Betty Ackerman) Smith of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Bob (Naomi) Kraus, Scott (Tracy) Smith, Sue Smith, Michelle Smith, and Rachael Smith; 10 great-grandchildren; and a stepgreat-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a granddaughter, Dawn O’Neill; and five sisters, Elsie Lawson, Lucille Trask, Marion Dehut, Ruth Smith and Edna Adams.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Betty enjoyed embroidery, crafts, playing 500, and walking.
