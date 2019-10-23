(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — Betty A. Sieglaff, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of McAllen, Texas, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids in Cedar Rapids.
She was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Richard and Mary Bowers. She married Cecil Sieglaff on Dec. 5, 1954, in Waterloo.
Betty graduated from Hudson High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College. She was a church organist for over 40 years for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and for St. Paul Lutheran Church in McAllen.
Betty was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and St. Paul Lutheran Church in McAllen, Farm Bureau, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, the Republican Party, Metropolitan Chorale, and other music clubs.
Survived by: her husband, of Waterloo; two daughters, Carol (Steve) Cooney of Liberty‚ Mo., and Angela (Titof) Aquice of Cedar Rapids; a son, Jeff (Teresa) Sieglaff of Des Moines; 17 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be made in care of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Betty was a loving mother, and playing music was very dear to her.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Sieglaff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.