(1923-2020)

TRAER -- Betty Sell, 96, of Traer, died Tuesday, March 10, at Sunrise Hill Care Center.

She was born Dec. 25, 1923, to Peter and Edith (Smith) Eckhardt. Betty married Raymond Sell on Dec. 11, 1946, at the Little Brown Church. He died in 1957. She married Harry Sell on Sept. 17, 1960, at the Little Brown Church. He died in 1966.

Betty graduated from Traer High School in 1941. She worked at Funk's Seed Corn, did private housekeeping, and was a substitute cook for the North Tama School Hot Lunch Program, eventually becoming head cook. She retired in 1996 after 34 years of service. She also worked at Vesely's Drive Inn and was the custodian of the Traer Presbyterian Church for 20 years. She was a member of the Traer Presbyterian Church.

Survivors: her children, Donna Hansen of Vinton, Sandy Moore of Waterloo, Ron (Sherry) Sell of Traer, Shirlee (Brian) Bouck of Cedar Falls, Jan Vesely of Traer, Pete (Joleen) Sell of Waterloo and Barb (Merle) Wickman of Milford; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.