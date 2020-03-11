(1923-2020)
TRAER -- Betty Sell, 96, of Traer, died Tuesday, March 10, at Sunrise Hill Care Center.
She was born Dec. 25, 1923, to Peter and Edith (Smith) Eckhardt. Betty married Raymond Sell on Dec. 11, 1946, at the Little Brown Church. He died in 1957. She married Harry Sell on Sept. 17, 1960, at the Little Brown Church. He died in 1966.
Betty graduated from Traer High School in 1941. She worked at Funk's Seed Corn, did private housekeeping, and was a substitute cook for the North Tama School Hot Lunch Program, eventually becoming head cook. She retired in 1996 after 34 years of service. She also worked at Vesely's Drive Inn and was the custodian of the Traer Presbyterian Church for 20 years. She was a member of the Traer Presbyterian Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: her children, Donna Hansen of Vinton, Sandy Moore of Waterloo, Ron (Sherry) Sell of Traer, Shirlee (Brian) Bouck of Cedar Falls, Jan Vesely of Traer, Pete (Joleen) Sell of Waterloo and Barb (Merle) Wickman of Milford; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands Ray Sell and Harry Sell; brothers and sisters-in-law Bob (Rosetta)Eckhardt and Fritz (Agnes) Eckhardt; sisters and brothers-in-law Marion (Allen) Kriz, Emojean (Ward) Williams and Marge (Leonard) Axon; brothers, Dean Eckhardt and Baby Boy Eckhardt; three sons-in-law, Don Moore, Rick Vesely, and Bill Hansen; and two infant great-grandchildren.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Traer United Presbyterian Church with burial in West Union Cemetery, Traer. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Overton Funeral Home.
Memorials: to the family. A donation will be made to the Traer United Presbyterian Church and St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Online condolences at overtonfuneralhomes.com
Betty enjoyed making peanut brittle at Christmas time, being an avid reader of the Waterloo Courier, and making large Sunday dinners. Betty prided herself on being independent and keeping up with technology and current events, even at an advanced age. She always took pride in a job well done.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.