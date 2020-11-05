Betty P. Walvatne, 95, formerly of Waterloo, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home, Manchester of natural causes. Betty was born December 27, 1924, in Franklin County, the daughter of James and Leta Williamson. She came to know the Lord Jesus as her personal Saviour, January 28, 1946. Betty was united in marriage to Harold Walvatne on June 8, 1954, at the Western Avenue Gospel Hall in Waterloo, where they gathered with the Christians for over 50 years; he died March 9, 2011. She was employed at Hawkeye Institute of Technology School of Nursing for several years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.