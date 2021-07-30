March 25, 1929-July 28, 2021

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Betty Olive Claassen, age 92, of Elk Run Heights, Iowa, formerly of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of George and Eula (Martin) Dillon on March 25, 1929, in Keota, Iowa. She graduated from the Keota High School in 1946. She received her teacher certificate at the State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She began teaching in a one room country school house in Keota. Betty continued her education at U.N.I to further her teaching credentials and then taught at Irving Elementary School in Waterloo, Iowa. During this time, she met Luverne at a single’s dance at the YMCA in Waterloo.

Betty was united in marriage with Luverne John Claassen on June 19, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple made their home and farmed on Luverne’s family farm east of Parkersburg. Five boys were born to this union, Leroy, Duane, Bruce, Stanley and Jerry. Betty also taught at Allison-Bristow Elementary School, until she retired from teaching in the early 1970’s to raise her boys.