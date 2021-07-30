March 25, 1929-July 28, 2021
ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Betty Olive Claassen, age 92, of Elk Run Heights, Iowa, formerly of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of George and Eula (Martin) Dillon on March 25, 1929, in Keota, Iowa. She graduated from the Keota High School in 1946. She received her teacher certificate at the State Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She began teaching in a one room country school house in Keota. Betty continued her education at U.N.I to further her teaching credentials and then taught at Irving Elementary School in Waterloo, Iowa. During this time, she met Luverne at a single’s dance at the YMCA in Waterloo.
Betty was united in marriage with Luverne John Claassen on June 19, 1954, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple made their home and farmed on Luverne’s family farm east of Parkersburg. Five boys were born to this union, Leroy, Duane, Bruce, Stanley and Jerry. Betty also taught at Allison-Bristow Elementary School, until she retired from teaching in the early 1970’s to raise her boys.
Betty was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Parkersburg, where she served as a deaconess, Sunday school and Bible school teacher, active in the Lady’s Guild, and helped with daycare. She was also a member of the Parkersburg Women’s Club. She faithfully enjoyed reading her Bible daily. Betty and Luverne loved dressing up and attending weekly polka dances and listening Molly Bee and old time country music.
She loved to bake pies, cookies, and cakes for family and friends to enjoy. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing word search and other puzzles. She adored spending time with her grandchildren, especially reading and crafting together.
Betty passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home in Elk Run Heights, Iowa of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Luverne on November 19, 2007; one son, Jerry Lee Claassen; her parents; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Lemons; and one sister, Norma Moore.
Betty is survived by four sons, Leroy (Theresa Hill) Claassen of Elk Run Heights, Duane (Karen) Claassen of Eldora, Bruce Claassen of Shell Rock and Stan Claassen of Texarkana, AR; five grandchildren, Nicole Hill, Alissa Claassen, Aaron (Tiffany) Claassen, Audrey (Jeremy) Long, and Joany Metcalf; six great-grandchildren, Payton, Bryce, Damon, Coby, Ayden, and Charlotte; one brother, Glen “Bud” (Marlene) Dillon of Cresco; and one brother-in-law, Gordon Moore of Willow Grove, PA.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the First Congregational Church with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m, on Friday at Redman Funeral And Cremation Services in Parkersburg (319)346-1534, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.
