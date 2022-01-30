WATERLOO-Betty O. Moore, 76 of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born April 1, 1945, in Durant, Mississippi, daughter of Johnnie Dean and Helen Ray Matthews Montgomery. She married Robert Moore Jr., They later divorced. She worked for John Deere as a material handler for over 35 years. Betty was a member of Payne Memorial AME and the NAACP.