April 1, 1945- January 26, 2022
WATERLOO-Betty O. Moore, 76 of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born April 1, 1945, in Durant, Mississippi, daughter of Johnnie Dean and Helen Ray Matthews Montgomery. She married Robert Moore Jr., They later divorced. She worked for John Deere as a material handler for over 35 years. Betty was a member of Payne Memorial AME and the NAACP.
She is survived by her children: Dennis (Reatha) Moore Sr., Waterloo; Darrell (Rachel) Moore, Waterloo; Maurice (Latrece) Moore, Waterloo; Orlando (Doris) Moore, Des Moines; Stephanie Young, Des Moines; and Tervontay Hodges, Waterloo. Eleven Grandchildren, Several great grandchildren. Sisters: Evelyn (Charles) Riley, Waterloo and Johnnie Mae (Earl) Thomas, Waterloo. Brother: Danny (JoAnn) Montgomery, Waterloo. Special longtime friend, O.D. Williams, Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael Moore.
Funeral Services: 11AM Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave.)
Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo
Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00pm Friday, February 4, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Ave.)
Memorials are directed to the family.
Locke at Tower Park is handling arrangements. (LockeFuneralServices.com)
