January 9, 1947-October 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Betty O. Hollis, 75, of Waterloo, IA, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital at Waterloo. She was born January 9, 1947 in Garner, the daughter of Joseph and Lillian (Jermeland) Torkelson. She graduated from Garner Hayfield High School and The American Institute of Business.

Betty married Curtis Hollis June 9, 1968 at the Fertile Lutheran Church. She was the bookkeeper and secretary for Lanehaven Farms.

Betty was a faithful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very generous, social, and a friend to many.

She was a member and held multiple offices at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and Prairie Lakes Church, Waterloo/Cedar Falls Junior League, and with Black Hawk/Grundy Mental Health Board, and the Care Review Committee at Friendship Village.

Betty is survived by: her husband, Curtis; daughter, Heidi (Mark) Zona of South Barrington‚ IL; son, Blake (Sally) Hollis of Waterloo; grandchildren, Peyton, Evan, Reid, and Quinn Zona, Thatcher and Chase Hollis; sister, LeAnn Dixon of Mason City; brother, Warren (Margaret) Torkelson of Mason City; sister-in-law, Merna Torkelson of Clear Lake.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clifford Torkelson.

Services: 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, October 7, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo.

Private burial: Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to include Prairie Lakes Church https://www.prairielakeschurch.org or Breakthrough Urban Ministries https://breakthrough.org

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.