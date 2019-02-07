Betty O'Brien McCormick

Betty Ann Primus O’Brien McCormick passed away on February 5, 2019, in Hampton, at the age of 97.
Born Elizabeth Ann Primus on August 21, 1921 to Orin and Clara (Glovick) Primus of Independence, Iowa, Betty graduated from Independence High School in 1938 at the age of 16.
During World War II, Betty and her only sister, Mary Jayne, worked with a Civil Service Commission at Wright Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. After the war, Betty moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where she met first husband, F.L. (Pat) O’Brien, from Melrose, Iowa. They were married on Flag Day, June 14, 1948, in her hometown of Independence, at St. John’s Catholic Church. Betty always joked that she picked Flag Day so Pat wouldn’t forget their anniversaries. Sure enough, every time he saw a flag flying, he bought an anniversary card! They lived in Des Moines, Iowa, until Pat’s death in 1961. They had one daughter, Julienne (Julie), born in 1954.
After Pat’s death, Betty returned to Independence, to be closer to her one sister, Mary Jayne Greif, and mother, Clara Primus. Betty built a home right next door to her family home along the Wapsipinicon River.
Betty had a colorful career for a woman of the 1960s. Prior to her first husband’s death, Betty worked for Senator Risk from Buchanan County as his State House Secretary in Des Moines. In 1964 she became the first woman in the district to run for the State Senate seat for Buchanan County. In 1965 she became the first Public Relations person for the Mental Health Facility in Independence, having her own radio talk show “Mental Health Is Everybody’s Business.” It was her passion for politics that led her to meet her second husband, Harold (Mac) McCormick of Manchester, Iowa. Betty and Mac were married February 3, 1967 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence, Iowa, and in 1969, they moved to Manchester, Iowa, as Mac was owner of McCormick Furniture there. It was Betty and Mac’s shared zest for political involvement which led to many lively dinner conversations, as Betty was an avid Republican and Mac, a staunch Democrat.
Upon retirement from the furniture store and from politics, Betty and Mac moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where they lived and golfed until Mac’s death in 2000. Due to progressive blindness caused by macular degeneration, Betty then moved to Hampton to be closer to daughter, Julie.
Betty will best be remembered for her wonderfully large jewelry, her beautiful sense of style and her passion for politics. She never missed voting in an election, even after her eyesight failed, she insisted on her daughter reading to her the ballot and making her mark. For many elections, Betty would thank the polling place volunteers at City Hall by sending sweet rolls and donuts from the Korner Bakery. She always insisted on getting and wearing proudly, the “I Voted” sticker at each election. While living in the apartments above the Senior Center in Hampton, Betty would seek out those who loved to talk politics! Many lively lunch conversations were had at the Senior Center each weekday!
Betty is survived by daughter, Julie (O’Brien) and husband Richard Salvesen, Hampton, IA; one step-son, John McCormick and wife, Dawn (Courtney), La Grange Park, Il; one granddaughter, Kari (Salvesen) Sundt and husband, Adam and Betty’s great children, Mia Salvesen Sundt and Kain Manion Sundt, all of Rochester, MN; two step-grandsons, Conor McCormick and wife, MacKenzie of Seattle, WA., Michael McCormick of Loveland, CO., and one nephew/Godson, Tim Greif and wife Maryanne, Naperville, Il.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Orin and Clara Primus; two husbands, F.L.(Pat) O’Brien and Harold (Mac) McCormick; her only sister, Mary Jayne Greif, and Mary Jayne’s husband Paul.
Private family services will be held. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton in charge of arrangments.
Friends are encouraged to remember Betty with donations to the Hampton Senior Center or to the Franklin General Hospital Foundation in Hampton, Iowa.
Special thanks to all the staff at the Franklin Country View who cared for Betty for the many years Betty called the Country View her home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.