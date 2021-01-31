 Skip to main content
Betty Marie Hoofnagle
Betty Marie Hoofnagle

January 28, 1934-January 27, 2021

Betty Marie Hoofnagle, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. She was born January 28, 1934, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Elzy and Mabel (Beckner) Wilson. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1951 and Gates Business College in 1952. On August 30, 1963, Betty married Raymond R. Hoofnagle in Waterloo; he died June 12, 1988. Betty was a medical secretary at the Mayo Clinic from 1957-1960, secretary for Drs. Morrison and Bailey until 1965, and then as a secretary at Cutler Hardware until retiring in 1972. After retirement, Betty worked part time at the YWCA until 2004. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Falls where she taught adult Sunday school and was the church treasurer. She also volunteered with the Hawkeye Tech Adult Literacy program.

Betty is survived by two nephews, Douglas (Molly) Lockey of Rochester‚ MN and Larry (Sharon) Heacock of Corvallis‚ OR; several cousins; and her good friend, Michelle Danielsen of Cedar Falls. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters-in-law, Madeline Lockey and Marjorie Marie Heacock Goodin.

Private services will be held with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials to the North Cedar Church of the Nazarene, 1210 W Lone Tree Rd, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

