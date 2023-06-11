December 13, 1930-June 2, 2023

Betty Main was born December 13, 1930, on a farm in Black Hawk County, Iowa; daughter of Earl and Elizabeth (Grupp) Mason. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1948. Betty married Edwin Schroeder on May 1, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he preceded her in death on December 13, 1967. She then married Vernon Main on December 5, 1981; he preceded her in death on December 5, 1996. Betty worked as a secretary at Rath Packing Company and Bishop’s Buffet. She was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Betty enjoyed auctions and loved attending family functions.

Betty passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Denver Sunset Home at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; siblings, Thomas and Claira Mason, Carol and James Rubendall, Mary and Frank Wallace and Raymond and Marilee Mason. Betty is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth (Steve) Mueller of Denver; a step-son, Mark (Linda) Main of Colorado; two step-daughters, Nancy (Jim) Klever of Independence and Julie (Rick) Lotz of Independence; two grandchildren, Wesley (Hayley) Mueller and Andrea (Ezra) Caligiuri; three great-grandchildren, Gage Mueller, Joscelyn Mueller and Christian Caligiuri; four step-grandchildren, Kelsey, Remington, Derrick and Austin and ten step-great-grandchildren, Keegan, Brynlee, Aliza, Isaac, Tanner, Hattie, Max, Miles, Audrey and Alaina.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Graveside Service: Friday, June 16, 2023, at 10:30 am at Elmwood Cemetery.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com