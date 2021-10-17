September 25, 1943-October 14, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Betty Mae Pugh, 78, went to be with our Lord October 14, 2021, at Nation Cottage in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Betty was born September 25, 1943, in Waterloo, Iowa to Joe and Ethel Michel. She lived in Washburn and La Porte City the majority of her life before moving to Cedar Falls in 2014.

After graduating Orange Township High School in 1962, Betty held a variety of jobs all focused on one thing she loved most, working with people. Starting out as an Avon Lady and ending as a Customer Service Representative at VGM & Associates. Betty loved making new friends and helping people.

Betty spent 47 years married the love of her life, Emrys “Em” Pugh. They were married at Calvary Bible Church in Washburn, Iowa in November of 1962. They were inseparable until Em’s passing in July of 2009. They raised two daughters, Jo and Jean. Betty loved her grandchildren, traveling, gardening, attending Christian music concerts, volunteering at the Food Pantry at Heartland Community Church in La Porte City, shopping, decorating and cooking. She was also very involved in many activities at Riverview Christian Conference Center, where she built a home and lived for 4 years.

Betty is survived by her daughters Jo (Dan) Kramer of Waterloo and Jean (Bill) Fajen of West Des Moines, and her sweet dog, Ella. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Heather and Noah whom she loved with all of her heart. The lasting memories she has created for her family are both precious and playful.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Ethel; her husband, Emrys; her brothers James Michel and Charles Michel; her sister JoAnne Swanson.

A private graveside service will be held at Washburn Cemetery in Washburn, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.