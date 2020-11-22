Betty M. Page

February 8, 1929-November 17, 2020

Betty Mae Page was born in Waterloo, Iowa on February 8, 1929, to parents May Elizabeth and Clarence Hackett. She departed this life on November 17, 2020.

Betty Mae married Randall Middleton. To this union was born a son, Randall Paul Middleton, Jr. and a daughter Beverly Ann Smith. They later divorced. She married John Moore. In 1965 she later married James L. Page.

Betty graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1947. She attended Iowa Teacher’s College (UNI) in Cedar Falls. She then attended Gates Business College where she graduated with a business degree. Betty taught guitar and tap at Fullilove Studio of Music and Dance. She also taught guitar classes at the YWCA. Betty retired from the Black Hawk County office of the Iowa Department of Human Services after 30 years of service.

Member of Payne African Methodist Episcopal Church where she started The Sunshine Rhythm Band. She loved music and was a member of the Celestial choir.