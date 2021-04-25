August 3, 1925—April 22, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Betty Louise Evans Manross, 95, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Martin Center, Western Home Communities.

She was born Aug. 3, 1925 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Forest Elvin and Mary Catherine Tumilty Evans. She graduated from Shellsburg High School in 1943.

She married Guy Manross April 19, 1952 in Waterloo. He died Sept. 13, 1981.

Betty was employed at Penick & Ford, Cedar Rapids, Russell Lamson Hotel and at Operation Threshold, both in Waterloo. Betty’s true calling in life was that of a volunteer. She volunteered at Operation Threshold, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Department of Human Services at Pinecrest and her church, Linden United Methodist Church. She was very proud and humbled as she was awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Award three times.

Survived by: two daughters, Dee Winter of Shell Rock and Judy Anderson of Muskogee, Okla.; two sons, Richard Manross and John Hamer both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Darcy (Matt) Ballard, D.J. (Rachael Orth) Gaede, T.J. (Molly) Anderson, Elizabeth (Daran) Koch, Niki (Rod) Bunge, Nina Hamer, and Noelle (Adam) Fox; 17 great-grandchildren; and 6 great great-grandchildren, and one on the way.