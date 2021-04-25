August 3, 1925—April 22, 2021
CEDAR FALLS—Betty Louise Evans Manross, 95, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Martin Center, Western Home Communities.
She was born Aug. 3, 1925 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Forest Elvin and Mary Catherine Tumilty Evans. She graduated from Shellsburg High School in 1943.
She married Guy Manross April 19, 1952 in Waterloo. He died Sept. 13, 1981.
Betty was employed at Penick & Ford, Cedar Rapids, Russell Lamson Hotel and at Operation Threshold, both in Waterloo. Betty’s true calling in life was that of a volunteer. She volunteered at Operation Threshold, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Department of Human Services at Pinecrest and her church, Linden United Methodist Church. She was very proud and humbled as she was awarded the Governor’s Volunteer Award three times.
Survived by: two daughters, Dee Winter of Shell Rock and Judy Anderson of Muskogee, Okla.; two sons, Richard Manross and John Hamer both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Darcy (Matt) Ballard, D.J. (Rachael Orth) Gaede, T.J. (Molly) Anderson, Elizabeth (Daran) Koch, Niki (Rod) Bunge, Nina Hamer, and Noelle (Adam) Fox; 17 great-grandchildren; and 6 great great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Frank Manross; two sons-in-law, Roland Winter and Terry Anderson, Sr.; a brother, Eugene Evans; two sisters, Florence Wutzke and Doris Crow.
As Betty crossed over the Rainbow Bridge, she was welcomed by Tag, Rambo, Bridget, Baby, Max, Kelsie, Sissy, Sue Sue, Tramp, Chubby, Boomer, Fuzzy, Babe, Tubby, Skipper and numerous bunnies, salamanders, turtles, hamsters and chickens.
Services will be 10:30 Monday, April 26 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at the funeral home on West Ridgeway. Masks and social distancing are required when attending this event.
Memorials: directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.