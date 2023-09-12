Rowley – Betty Lou Thedens, 87 years old of Ventura, IA, and formerly of Rowley, IA, died surrounded by her family, Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Concord Care Center in Garner, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Rowley, IA, with burial in the Rowley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials will be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, Rowley, IA. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Betty was born, September 14, 1935, in Morrison, IL, the daughter of Rev. Gordon Harold Arink and Wava Belle (Reynolds) Arink. Following her high school years, she attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in Cedar Falls for two years and earned her teaching certificate. She taught school in Marengo, Monticello and Quasqueton, IA, and became a substitute teacher for many years. On June 8, 1957, Betty was united in marriage to James Peter Thedens at the First Presbyterian Church in Rowley. They made their home on the farm and raised their family there. Betty was named Master Farm Homemaker by Wallaces Farm Magazine and became a life member of the Master Farm Homemakers Guild. She was an active participant in the family farm operation. She was a member of the Presbyterian congregation.

Betty is survived by her husband James “Jim” Thedens of Ventura, IA, two sons and daughters in law, Kevin (Janice) Thedens of Denver, IA, Kirk (Jo) Thedens of Denver, IA; one daughter and son in law, Kimberlee (Bill) Haskins of St. Ansgar, IA, and daughter in law, Laurie Thedens of Independence, IA; 5 grandchildren, Mackenzie (Kevin) Grondahl, Kathleen (Ryan) Holden, Andrew Thedens, Emily Thedens, Ernie Wevik; 3 great grandchildren, Emma (Gabriel) Tippett, Gabriel Holden and Elaina Grondahl. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kendall Thedens; one granddaughter, Kami Belle Haskins; one brother, Kenneth Arink and two sisters, Ann Kettler and Dorothy Myers.

White Funeral Home, Independence, Iowa is in charge of the arrangements