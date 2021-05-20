WATERLOO-Betty Lou Halligan, 87, of Waterloo, died on Tues., May 18, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was born Mar. 21, 1934 in Novinger, MO, daughter of Earl and Lucille (Hickman) Hardee. Betty married Leo Halligan Oct. 1, 1950 in Hudson, he preceded her in 2014. She enjoyed snowmobiling and traveling with Leo. In the 50s & 60s she drove stock cars in the Powder Puff Derby. She loved camping with her family in their converted school bus, cooking big meals for family & friends, everyone was welcome.