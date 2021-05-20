 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Lou Halligan
0 entries

Betty Lou Halligan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Lou Halligan

March 21, 1934-May 18, 2021

WATERLOO-Betty Lou Halligan, 87, of Waterloo, died on Tues., May 18, 2021 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was born Mar. 21, 1934 in Novinger, MO, daughter of Earl and Lucille (Hickman) Hardee. Betty married Leo Halligan Oct. 1, 1950 in Hudson, he preceded her in 2014. She enjoyed snowmobiling and traveling with Leo. In the 50s & 60s she drove stock cars in the Powder Puff Derby. She loved camping with her family in their converted school bus, cooking big meals for family & friends, everyone was welcome.

Survived by: daughters, Debra (Dallas) Ehmen‚ Waterloo‚ Rhonda (Jeff) Simpson‚ Hatfield‚ MO, Brenda (John Miller) Fuller‚ Waterloo, Linda Halligan‚ Waterloo, Lisa Halligan Glanert‚ of Waterloo, and Lila Halligan‚ Waterloo; 13 Grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Schares‚ Waterloo.

Preceded by parents; husband, Leo; son, Charles Halligan; grandson, Charles Fuller; granddaughter Melissa Ehmen Justice; sisters, Jean Richmond Liebert and Sharon Alcott; brothers, Earl Jr., and William Hardee.

Visitation: 4-7 PM Thurs, May 20, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo. Service: 10:30 AM on Fri, May 21, 2021 at Hagerman Baptist Church, Waterloo. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Go to www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating habits that can change your life

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News