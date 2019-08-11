{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Lee Wagoner, age 73, of Waterloo, daughter of Ruth (Fisher) and Ralph Emerson Wagoner, died at Ravenwood Specialty Care on July 7, 2019.

She was born Aug. 30, 1945, in Grundy Center, IA, graduated from high school there in 1963 and continued her education at Cornell College, Mount Vernon, AIB in Des Moines, the University of Florida in Gainesville and Emory University, Atlanta, Ga. She deeply loved books and learning.

Betty leaves behind two sisters, Shirley (James) Neessen of Grundy Center, Mary Wagoner of Washburn, IA, nephews Troy Neessen and Eric Ziesman and niece Alexi Ziesman.

As requested, Betty was cremated and inurnment was at the Waterloo Memorial Park Columbarium.

