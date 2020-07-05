Betty L. Taylor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1940-2020)

Betty Louise Taylor, 80, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She will forever be remembered as a devoted mother, loving grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to everyone she met.

Betty was born on February 5, 1940 in Lime Springs, Iowa to Elmer and Darlene Betty (Brackin) Holtzman. She grew up in Waterloo, Iowa and attended East High School. She attended Allen School of Nursing in Waterloo and would graduate as an LPN. A desire to help and serve others was at the heart of her life. She shifted gears and would open Honey Creek Daycare in Manchester, Iowa in 1977. In 1982, she settled in Olathe, Kansas and would take a position as a paraprofessional with the Olathe School District. Betty was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Olathe, Kansas.

Betty enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, cross stitch, garage sales, Bingo, crochet, coloring, and crosswords. She had a penchant for pens and you could find containers of Sharpies and ball point pens throughout her house and oversized purses. Betty loved spending time with her family and nothing gave her more pleasure in life than the time she spent with her two grandchildren, Katelyn and Matthew.