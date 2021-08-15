February 22, 1922-August 12, 2021
WATERLOO-Betty L. Robinson was born February 22, 1922 in Waterloo: the daughter of Carl and Gladys (Morley) Heitmann. She graduated from East High School in 1940. Betty worked in Washington D.C. during the second World War where she met her future husband, David, while he was serving in the Marine Corps. They were married in Richmond, CA in 1949; David preceded her in death on November 13, 2003, after 55 years of marriage. Betty was a government employee, retiring after 22 years in Gulf Port, MS. She enjoyed music, playing the organ, knitting, baking, camping in their motor home while visiting state rallies.
Betty passed away on August 12, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial, at the age of 99. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband and a sister, Natalie Elin. Betty is survived by her son, William (Kathleen) Robinson of Waterloo; three granddaughters: Susan (Garry) Ayres, Sherry (Dean) Boike and Stacie (Reece) Ragsdale; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial fund is being established.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 17, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo from 9:00 am until 10:00 am
Services will be Tuesday, August 17, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 10:00 am.
Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
