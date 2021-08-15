WATERLOO-Betty L. Robinson was born February 22, 1922 in Waterloo: the daughter of Carl and Gladys (Morley) Heitmann. She graduated from East High School in 1940. Betty worked in Washington D.C. during the second World War where she met her future husband, David, while he was serving in the Marine Corps. They were married in Richmond, CA in 1949; David preceded her in death on November 13, 2003, after 55 years of marriage. Betty was a government employee, retiring after 22 years in Gulf Port, MS. She enjoyed music, playing the organ, knitting, baking, camping in their motor home while visiting state rallies.