July 9, 1943-January 21, 2022

Betty L. Lowe of Minden, Nevada passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2022 after a brief illness and complications of surgery.

She was born on July 9, 1943 to Louis and Gladys (Hyde) Steele in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where she was raised. She graduated from Teachers College High School in 1961 and studied English at the University of Iowa before moving to Long Beach, California, where she met her first husband and father of her two daughters, Jim Adams. They moved to the Carson Valley in 1974.

Betty worked forty-three jobs in her lifetime, owned clothing stores and a restaurant, and retired as a realtor 2014. She married her soul mate Bill Jones on November 11, 2011 and cherished their years together.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Lou and Gladys, and sister Carole. She leaves behind her brother Louis Steele of Durango, husband Bill Jones and two daughters, Jocelyn Lantrip and Hillary Adams. She was also the proud grandmother to seven grandchildren—Brendan Gault and Daniel Lantrip; Zoe, Isabelle, Camille, Simon and Jude Maalouf.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 pm on February 24, 2022 at Eastside Memorial in Minden, NV. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local food bank.