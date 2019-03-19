Betty L. Dreesman

(1941-2019)
CLARKSVILLE — Betty Lee Dreesman, 77, of Clarksville, died Sunday, March 17, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.
She was born Aug. 15, 1941, in Waverly, daughter of Albert and Anna (Schrage) Garbes. On July 3, 1960, she married Eugene Dreesman at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.
Betty graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. After their marriage, Betty and Eugene resided for a short time in Waverly, Clarksville and Algona, then moving back to Clarksville where they resided the majority of their married life. Eugene and Betty owned and operated Dreesman’s Café in Plainfield for 10 years. Betty then worked in Environmental Services at Wartburg College in Waverly. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Rick (Julie) Dreesman of Kansas City, Mo., and Todd (Marsha) Dreesman of Clarksville; a daughter, Kim (Brock) Lodge of Clarksville; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Dreesman of Carroll; 10 grandchildren, Luke, Nolan, Brodee, Spencer, Steven, Jill, Melinda, Scott, Jackson and Pacen; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Catelynn, Wyland and Mylah; two brothers, Robert (Miriam) Garbes of Shell Rock and Richard (Karen) Garbes of Cedar Rapids; and two sisters, DeeAnna Jenison of Raymond and Carol (Roger) Steinkraus of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: a son, Rodney; her parents; and two sisters, JoAnn Sherburne and Marlys Beekel.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Betty enjoyed raising a large garden and canning the produce. She loved to cook and go dancing with Eugene. Betty’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
