Betty L. Cannon

(1939-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Betty Lou Cannon, 79, of Independence, formerly of Quasqueton, died at home Saturday, Jan. 12.
She was born Nov. 9, 1939, in Troy Mills, daughter of Andrew P. and Ruth I. (Peyton) Johnston. She married John F. Cannon on Feb. 15, 1959. He preceded her in death in 2015.
She was a 1958 graduate of the Quasqueton High School, Quasqueton. She spent several years working as a teller at Security State Bank in Independence. Betty and John purchased the John Deere dealership near Rowley from Kaesser Implement in 1973. She worked as the bookkeeper there until their retirement in 1997.
Survived by: two sons, Jeff (Jenny) Cannon of Marion and Craig (Fayla) Cannon of Rowley; five grandchildren, Jason Cannon, Katie (Bryan) Ihle, Brittany (Shawn) Miller, Max Miller and Scott Miller; and two sisters, Yvonna Gericke and Janet Franck, both of Quasqueton.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, George Johnston.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday Jan. 17, at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home in Independence, with private burial service in Quasqueton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Betty enjoyed spending time in her yard gardening, crocheting and also loved preserving her memories in scrapbooks.
