(1932-2020)

Betty L. Britton, 87, died Saturday May 16, 2020 at her home in Apple Valley, MN, from complications of pneumonia. Betty died peacefully surrounded by her family.

She leaves her loving husband William (Bill) of 67 years; son Kenneth (Rita), daughter Debra Gibson (Don); and daughter Kathryn Slette Harris.

Betty and family lived in Cedar Falls from 1969 to 1986. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where service was an important part of her life. She played piano, taught multiple ages of Sunday School and worked on many different committees in both the local church and state organizations.

Memorial services will be held at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Lakeville on June 25. Visitation at 10 am followed by the service at 11. Please check her obituary page at White Funeral Home for details https://www.whitefuneralhomes.com/obituary/betty-britton.

Memorials for kidney research at www.mayoclinic.org/development or Hosanna Church https://www.hosannalc.org/give/.

