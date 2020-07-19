Betty L. Beck

Betty was born on December 22, 1944, to William and Doris (Pritchard) Jones. The fourth of six children, the family lived on a farm in rural Janesville in a home that was rich in love and happiness. She met Neil Beck, her brother Dan’s friend, and they married when she was 17 at her parents’ home. Betty was a military spouse, as Neil served in the Air Force, first in Greenville, SC (where Linda was born), and Savannah, GA (where Bob was born) before she returned with her babies to Iowa while Neil served overseas. Upon his return, the young couple made a home in Cedar Falls, where Monte and Christine were born. In 1969, Betty became a Licensed Practical Nurse, later returned to school to become a Registered Nurse. In 1974, Betty’s family moved to Dike into the home Neil built with some help from his sons, Bob and Monte. Betty worked as a nurse in several healthcare facilities in the Cedar Valley area, ending her career at Covenant Medical Center’s Ask-a-Nurse. She enjoyed her work immensely and loved the staff there. After retirement, the couple traveled widely, including a trip to Europe fulfilling a lifelong dream of Betty’s. After Neil’s death in 2017, Betty moved to Cedar Falls, making new friends and memories as she traveled independently to visit her son in Georgia, her sister in Florida, and her brother in Texas.