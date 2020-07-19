Betty L. Beck

(1944-2020)
Betty Lou (Jones) Beck, 75, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Dike, passed away on July 17 in Waterloo, after suffering a stroke.
Betty was born on December 22, 1944, to William and Doris (Pritchard) Jones. The fourth of six children, the family lived on a farm in rural Janesville in a home that was rich in love and happiness. She met Neil Beck, her brother Dan’s friend, and they married when she was 17 at her parents’ home. Betty was a military spouse, as Neil served in the Air Force, first in Greenville, SC (where Linda was born), and Savannah, GA (where Bob was born) before she returned with her babies to Iowa while Neil served overseas. Upon his return, the young couple made a home in Cedar Falls, where Monte and Christine were born. In 1969, Betty became a Licensed Practical Nurse, later returned to school to become a Registered Nurse. In 1974, Betty’s family moved to Dike into the home Neil built with some help from his sons, Bob and Monte. Betty worked as a nurse in several healthcare facilities in the Cedar Valley area, ending her career at Covenant Medical Center’s Ask-a-Nurse. She enjoyed her work immensely and loved the staff there. After retirement, the couple traveled widely, including a trip to Europe fulfilling a lifelong dream of Betty’s. After Neil’s death in 2017, Betty moved to Cedar Falls, making new friends and memories as she traveled independently to visit her son in Georgia, her sister in Florida, and her brother in Texas.
Betty loved reading voraciously, cooking, and taking care of her beloved cats. She was an avid music fan, especially of The Righteous Brothers and The Proclaimers, the latter whom she saw in concert and met in person. One of Betty’s favorite photos showed Craig and Charlie Reid, the two lead singers, each kissing one of her cheeks.
Betty is survived by her son, Bob (Erika) Beck of Kennesaw, GA; Christine (Robin) Sturgeon of Gowrie; a son-in-law, Ron Nunnally of Cedar Falls; a brother, Bill of Waterloo, IA and Pharr, TX; a sister, Kaye, of Lakeland, FL; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Neil; a daughter, Linda; a son, Monte; parents, William and Doris Jones; a sister, Janice Graham; and brothers, Dan Jones and Jim Jones.
Bob will miss their frequent phone calls, and Christine will miss surprising Betty with flowers and visits. Bob and Christine are comforted to know that their mother lived a long and happy life. Betty was a friend to everyone she met with her smile and warm personality.
Private family services will be held at Richardson Funeral Service on Monday, July 20, with interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Fayette.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.