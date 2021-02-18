January 3, 1932-February 15, 2021

Betty Joanne Yokem, 89, of Janesville, IA, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, IA. She was born January 3, 1932 in Quincy, IL, the daughter of William C. Kattelman, Sr. and Josephine A. (Meyer) Kattelman. Betty graduated from Higby High School in Pittsfield, IL. She married Jesse Yokem on October 27, 1951 in Pittsfield. He preceded her in death on October 30, 1994. Betty was a Preschool Teacher for 23 years, retiring in 1993, and was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

She is survived by 4 sons, Jesse, Charles “Chuck”, Craig & Carl Yokem, all of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Grace “Amy” (Matt) Shook, of Janesville; 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; a brother, James (Carol) Kattelman, of Cedar Falls, and sisters-in-law, Norma Kattelman & Mary Kattelman Houchins Van Hoose.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a daughter, Joanna “Jodie” Gutknecht; daughters-in-law, Vicki & Julie Yokem; 7 brothers, John, Ed, Roy, Bill, Joe, Robert and Thomas Kattelman; 2 sisters, Laverta (Red) Scheiter & Vivian (William) Orrill, and sisters-in-law, Laura, Betty & Mildred Kattelman, Mary & Peg McComber .

Services will be 10:30 am Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial at Hillside Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and social distance. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.