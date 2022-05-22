January 2, 1937-April 24, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS-Betty Jean Winder, 85 of Cedar Rapids, IA., died April 24, 2022, after a short battle with pneumonia. She was born January 2, 1937, in Waterloo, Iowa, a daughter of Ermin and Augusta (Schares) Olinger. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and earned a B.A. from Iowa State Teachers College in 1958.
In her early years, she was a professional vocalist with engagements that included locations in New York City, Chicago, Milwaukee, Toronto, Japan, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. Later in life, she was a special education teacher in the Round Rock School District of Austin, Texas.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, John D. Winder; stepchildren, Mark (Deanna) Winder of Mt. Vernon and Jody (Darrell) Yutesler of Lowden; two sisters in law, Jeannie Olinger of Cedar Rapids and Mary Ann Olinger of Cedar Rapids; a niece Lisa Olinger of Cedar Rapids; nephews Bill Olinger of Sanibel, Fla., and John Olinger of Portsmouth, R.I. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Larry and Bill Olinger; and her first husband Len Moser.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Mercy Care Hospice of Cedar Rapids. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.
