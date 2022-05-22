January 2, 1937-April 24, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS-Betty Jean Winder, 85 of Cedar Rapids, IA., died April 24, 2022, after a short battle with pneumonia. She was born January 2, 1937, in Waterloo, Iowa, a daughter of Ermin and Augusta (Schares) Olinger. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and earned a B.A. from Iowa State Teachers College in 1958.

In her early years, she was a professional vocalist with engagements that included locations in New York City, Chicago, Milwaukee, Toronto, Japan, the Philippines, and Hong Kong. Later in life, she was a special education teacher in the Round Rock School District of Austin, Texas.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, John D. Winder; stepchildren, Mark (Deanna) Winder of Mt. Vernon and Jody (Darrell) Yutesler of Lowden; two sisters in law, Jeannie Olinger of Cedar Rapids and Mary Ann Olinger of Cedar Rapids; a niece Lisa Olinger of Cedar Rapids; nephews Bill Olinger of Sanibel, Fla., and John Olinger of Portsmouth, R.I. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Larry and Bill Olinger; and her first husband Len Moser.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Mercy Care Hospice of Cedar Rapids.