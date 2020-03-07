(1923-2020)
WATERLOO -- Betty Jean Wehr 96, of Derby, Kan., formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 3, at Glen Carr House Memory Care.
She was born April 5, 1923, in Stout, daughter of Benjamin and Doris Krueger Dirks. She married John L. Wehr on March 24, 1944, in Cedar Rapids; he died May 5, 1993.
She had been a homemaker as well as a nurse's aide at Schoitz Memorial Hospital and Friendship Village.
Survivors: two sons, Steve (Patricia) Wehr of Readlyn, and Craig (Rolene) Wehr of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Janice (Dennis) Karsak of Derby, Kan.; five grandsons, Brian Wehr of Waterloo, Brant Wehr of Beaverton, Ore., Eric (Cherith) Karsak of and Benjamin (Jodie) Karsak, both of Derby, Kans., and Andrew (Holly) Wehr of Albuquerque, N.M.; 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sisters, Genevieve Parrish and Ivadean Irwin; and a brother, James W. Dirks.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church in Waterloo with a private family burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, 1307 W Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701, or Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Ave. No. 401, Waterloo, IA 50702.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Betty was a 60-year member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting for church and family, sewing, embroidery, growing vegetables and flowers and canning pears from her pear tree.
