Betty Jean Schwartz

October 21, 1937-October 26, 2022

TRIPOLI-Betty Schwartz, 85, of Tripoli, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, October 31, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli with Rev. Marilyn Sargent officiating. Interment will follow at the Faith U.C.C. Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30th from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Monday. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Betty’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Betty Jean, daughter of Harold and Martha (Heiligmann) O’Connell was born October 21, 1937. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Frederika. Betty received her education in the Frederika Schools, graduating from Frederika High School in 1955. While in High School, she was a member of the basketball team. On June 1, 1957, she was united in marriage with Melvin Schwartz in Cedar Falls. The couple lived in Waterloo for a couple years, and while there Betty was a secretary at Waterloo Industries, before the couple moved to a farm southeast of Tripoli and farmed there for over forty years. The couple raised dairy cattle, beef cattle, hogs, and also farmed grain. Betty was a long time faithful member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli and Farm Bureau. She enjoyed playing cards, word search puzzles, but her greatest joy came from time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Becky (John) Holtz of Scottsdale, Arizona, Kevin (Pam) Schwartz of Two Rivers, Wisconsin, Dan (Amy) Schwartz of Hillsboro, Texas, and Jody (Gaylen) Carpenter of Waverly; eight grandchildren, Haley, Hunter, Hannah, and Halaina Holtz, Jessie (Eric) Reindl, Jordan (Cameron) Coleman, and Lexus and Cade Carpenter; two great-grandchildren, Kai and Haven Reindl; brother, Alvin (Mary) O’Connell of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Judy (James) Schwartz of Annapolis, Maryland; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin on August 13, 2016; infant son in 1958; sister, Beverly Gately; brothers, Irwin and Orville O’Connell; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.