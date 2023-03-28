March 10, 1932-March 24, 2023

Betty Jean Hunck, 91, of the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023. She was born on March 10, 1932, in Fountain Run, Kentucky, the only child of Fred & Velma Ree (Wheat) Eaton. Her family moved to Stanhope, Iowa, in her elementary school years before moving to Waterloo where she graduated from East High School in the class of 1948. After high school, Betty worked with the County Extension Office, where she was employed for over a dozen years. During that time Betty met Billie Gene Hunck and the couple was married in the Fireside Room, at the First United Methodist Church in Waterloo on August 31, 1956, and were together over 61 years until Gene’s death in 2017.

She was an active member of her church organizations assisting in Sunday School, childcare, and other volunteer activities. Betty was also a member of the PEO Chapter LK, and volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program, and was a PTA officer.

Betty was an integral part of Legacy Development Company, a family business, doing book-keeping, taxes, and rental property management. Betty enjoyed gardening, bridge, reading, sewing, travel, and her many friendships. She supported her children in Cub scouts, Bluebirds, Indian Guides, swim team, band, and numerous other activities.

Betty is survived by a daughter, Karen Hunck of Encinitas, CA; a son, Brian Hunck and his wife Dawn of Richardson, TX; and two grandchildren, Anakah Hunck and Garrett Hunck. She rejoins her parents and husband Gene in Heaven.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 28th at 1:00 PM at the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charities. Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park is caring for Betty and her family.