August 28, 1944-February 28, 2023

WATERLOO-Betty Jean Derifield, 78, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born August 28, 1944, in Cresco, IA, the daughter of Howard and Lucille (Medhaug) Mintey. Betty earned her GED, which she was extremely proud of. She worked as a Press Operator for Siebert’s Laundry and Varsity Cleaners in Waterloo for over 50 years, retiring in 2022.

Betty spent most of her free time enjoying her books. She loved to read. Betty also enjoyed antiquing and going to garage sales. She was an avid collector of Fenton Bears and had a vast collection. Above all else, Betty loved spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by her two sons, Mike (Heather) Derifield and Raymond Derified; 5 grandchildren, Lindsey (Adam) Neibuhr, Sarah (Jessie) Hanawalt, Riley Derifield, Gavin Derifield, and Isaac Derifield; 1 great-grandchild, Everett Hanawalt; sister-in-law, Karol Mintey; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Kay Hill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Donald Mintey, Gerald Mintey and Robert Mintey; and 2 sisters, Dixie Mintey Sutton and Janice Corson.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, March 5 from 2-5pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Funeral service will be on Monday, March 6 at 11am with visitation an hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Oregon Township Cemetery near Cresco at 2pm.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com to leave online condolences to the family.