December 31, 1927-July 13, 2021

WATERLOO-Betty Jean Brunscheon was born December 31, 1927 in Bremer County, IA; daughter of Chauncey and Bertha (Schauer) Myers. She attended Country Schools in Bremer County. Betty was united in marriage to Eugene “Buster’ Brunscheon on July 27, 1947 at Trinity Lutheran Church; he preceded her in death on July 9, 1985. She worked as a clerk at S&S Grocery and food demonstrator, retiring in 1990. Betty enjoyed cooking, playing cards, she was an avid reader, and loved her grandchildren. She lived in Waterloo most of her life, later moving to Charles City.

Betty passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; five brothers: Ivan, Robert, Donald, Alvin and Gerald Myers and three sisters: Grace Brown, Dorothy Dunnwald and LaVonne Meehan. Betty is survived by her three sons: Larry (Sheery) Brunscheon of Alleman, Ronny (Wuanita) Brunscheon of Fredericksburg and Thomas (Kim) Brunscheon of Waterloo; a daughter, Debra (Michael) Thompson of Snohomish, WA; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Helen McCully of Hudson