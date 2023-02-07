August 24, 1931-February 2, 2023

WAVERLY-Betty Jean Betsinger, 91, of Waverly, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Betty was born August 24, 1931, in Irma, Iowa, the daughter of James and Ethel (Harris) Phelps. She attended Waverly Schools through the 8th grade and would later complete her GED. In June of 1949, she met Curtis Betsinger. They instantly connected and spent only one day apart for the next six months. They were married January 6, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Waverly.

Betty was a longtime member of Janesville United Methodist Church and the Shamrock Rebecca Lodge in Janesville for 42 years. She loved working on puzzles, was an avid reader and collected Precious Moments.

Betty is survived by five children: Linda (David) McCann of Shell Rock, IA, Alan (Diana) Betsinger of Morganton, NC, Jean (Bill) Wager of Chesapeake, VA, Paul (Elaine) Betsinger of Jacksonville, FL and David (Chrissy) Betsinger of Lancing, TN, 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Curtis in 2015, and her siblings; Dewayne Phelps, Marie Renn, Guy Phelps, Emmajean Wooldridge , Margaret Blackstock Stewart, Wayne Phelps and Gary Phelps.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Laurie Riley officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the funeral home from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 8, at the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the Janesville United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187