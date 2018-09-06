Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS — Betty Jean Abuhl, 87, of Cedar Falls, died at home Sunday, Sept. 2.

She was born Nov. 29, 1930, in Rock Rapids, daughter of Klaus and Grace (Krull) Van Westen. She married John D. Abuhl on June 12, 1955, in Rock Rapids and was a missionary wife and homemaker throughout her adult life. John preceded her in death Aug. 10, 1998.

Survived by: three daughters, Sharon (Dale) Pelton of Cedar Rapids, Gwen (Kevin) Alderman of Cedar Falls and Beth (Rich) Worley of Nevada, Iowa; two sons, Duane (Janet) Abuhl of Wheaton, Ill., and Lee (Violette) Abuhl of Togo, West Africa; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a brother, Albertus (Ruth) Van Westen of Luverne, Minn.; and two sisters, Inez Rogers of Owatonna, Minn., and Shirley (Howard) Heikes of Mantorville, Minn.

Preceded in death by: three brothers; and a sister.

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation for an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

