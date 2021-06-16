June 21, 1931-June 13, 2021

AMES-On Sunday, June 13, 2021, Betty Jane Jackson passed away at her home in Ames, just one week shy of her 90th birthday. She was born June 21, 1931, in Traer, Iowa. She married Wayne Jackson in 1949 and they had five children.

Betty is survived by her five children Terri (Randy) Georgeson, Kathryn Thorson, Nicholas Jackson, Cynthia Jackson, and Patrick (Jayne) Jackson, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and her brother, Gordon (Betty) Young. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, her parents DeVere and Wanda Young, and her brothers Eugene, Bill, and Richard.

Betty worked in accounts payable at Montgomery Ward for several years. She was a talented seamstress. There are many brides who walked down the aisle in her beautiful gowns. Betty worked at Iowa State University bookstore for years doing Textbook buy backs. She and Wayne volunteered at Mary Greeley Hospital, for which she earned Volunteer of the Year in 2012. She continued sewing walker bags for the hospital until last year. Betty and Wayne loved square dancing, traveling, and camping, especially in combination. They visited all 50 U.S. States.