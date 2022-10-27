December 2, 1927-October 23, 2022

DUMONT-Betty Jane Blohm of Dumont, Iowa, was born on December 2, 1927, in White, South Dakota, to Adam and Ella (Buseman) Winkowitsch. After living for 94 precious years, she left us peacefully on October 23, 2022, to stroll into heaven with Jesus and many of her dearest loved ones.

Betty spent her childhood on farms near Parkersburg and Aplington, and attended country school. Betty met Lanny Blohm and they were united in marriage on April 1, 1972 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Those living to carry on her legacy are her children Lloyd (JoAnne Wallis) Eilderts, Valarie Ziegenhorn, Jim (Jane) Eilderts, Wanda Johnson, Troy (Lisa) Harkin, and Kimberly Christianson; daughter-in-law Mary Blohm; son-in-law Kevin Brannick; sisters-in-law Linda Gabe, Marla (J.R.) Blohm, and Brenda Blohm Baldwin; twenty grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; nine great great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, step-children Todd Blohm, Randy Blohm, and Shelly Brannick; granddaughter Alana Johnson Weaver; grandson Daniel Johnson; and son-in-law Don Ziegenhorn.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at New Hope United Methodist Church in Dumont, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery, rural Aplington. A memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Dumont is caring for Betty and her family.