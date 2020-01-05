(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Betty Jane Baker Dieckmann, 93, of Macon, N.C., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 30, at The Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Goldsboro, N.C., following a brief illness.
She was born March 28, 1926, in Waterloo to the late Lee F. Baker and Dora Mabel Wilharm Baker. She married Merwin Richard Dieckmann on Sept. 9, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Betty attended West Waterloo High School and graduated in 1944. She worked at Jens Olesen Construction for 11 years as a bookkeeper. She was most recently a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. Throughout her life she served as vacation Bible school teacher, Sunday school teacher, ‘Bethel Series’ teacher and sang in the choir.
Survived by: her husband of 69 years; a son, Mark of Warner Robins, Ga.; three daughters, Ann Forman of Prospect Heights, Ill., Jane (Johnny) Hanrahan of Kinston, N.C., and, Nancy Ramsey of Greenback, Tenn.; her brother, Richard (Jan) Baker of North Canton, Ohio; grandchildren, Morgan Lee Lovejoy and Joshua Alan Ramsey of Greenback, Suzanne Jane Lee Forman of Prospect Heights; three great-grandchildren; her in-laws, Beverly (Truman) Kaiser, Janet Nieman and Mary Ann (Jerry) Obenour; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Robert Lee Baker; a sister, Patty Jean Schwestka; and her son David Lee Dieckmann.
Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with burial to follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be for an hour prior to the service. Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton, N.C., is assisting.
Memorials: may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 114 Poplar Mount Road, Norlina, N.C. 27563, or a charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Her love of cooking produced two cookbooks, and she enjoyed sharing those goodies with family and friends. She delivered Meals on Wheels and drove friends to appointments. Always our cheerleader, her greatest pride and joy was her family, and she never tired of bragging about her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.