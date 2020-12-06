Betty J. Wubbena, 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 1 at her home. She was born January 20, 1939, in Bristow, daughter of Edward and Iva Wickham Abben. Betty graduated from Bristow High School. She married Donald Wubbena May 17, 1957 in Bristow; he died October 24, 1988. Betty is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Dan) Kalianov of Waterloo, and Lisa (Jim) Zuck of Punta Gorda‚ FL; son, Scott (Cindy Harris) Wubbena‚ Waterloo; grandchild, Alicia Zuck of Lutz‚ FL; two brothers, Eldon (Grace) Abben, and Richard Abben. She is preceded by her parents, husband, Donald; and three brothers, Ivan, Beryl, and Ronald Abben. Graveside Services: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials: Cedar Valley Hospice. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
