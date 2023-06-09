January 3, 1937-June 3, 2023

Betty J. Wood, 86, of Farmington, MN, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Trinity Care Center in Farmington.

She was born January 3, 1937, in rural Black Hawk County, the daughter of Gerald and Amanda T. Knezvich Holbrook.

Betty married Ernest N. Wood September 24, 1957, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death May 22, 1991. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved helping with the kids and loved babies. Seeing them made her light up.

She enjoyed going to Minnesota on vacation each year and even moved there to be with her family. She lived with her son (Robert’s) family for over 25 years. She used to cook her potato dumpling soup and always made extra for all. Her poems and nursey rhymes were something the kids will always remember.

Betty is survived by sons, James N. Wood of West Union, and Robert A. (Lisa) Wood of Cologne, MN; daughter, Marni L. (Steve) Schnoor of Elysian, MN; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Holbrook (Sue) of Panora, and Steve Holbrook of Clermont, FL; two sisters, Mary (David) Heller of Waterloo, and Beverly Youngblut of Evansdale.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; sons, Jeffrey D. Wood and Terry S. Wood; daughter, Cheryl A. Schmitt; grandson, Tony Schnoor; and great-granddaughter, Sabrina L. Schnoor.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Locke Garden View Chapel with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Garden View Chapel is assisting the family. Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, 319-232-2222.