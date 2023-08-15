March 2, 1932—August 12, 2023

JESUP—Betty J. Venem, 91 years old of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, at La Porte City Specialty Care, La Porte City, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Jesup, with burial at 2:00 p.m. – Wednesday at Graceland Cemetery, New Hampton, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials will be directed to the First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Betty Jane Venem was born March 2, 1932, in New Hampton, the daughter of Walter Kurt Schuchhardt and Leanor Elsie Augusta (Drewelow) Schuchhardt. She grew up in Boyd, IA, and attended country schools. On January 31, 1951, she married Richard Lee Venem at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton. Betty worked many years at Jesup Community Schools as a cook for the school lunch program. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and a charter member of the Jesup Golf & Country Club. She was a girl scout leader, an avid bowler, enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, and watching the sporting events of her children and grandchildren and did beautiful needlework and quilts.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Linda Schmit of Jesup; three sons, Wayne (Sue) Venem of Jesup, Roger (Lesa) Venem of New Hampton, Robert (Joan) Venem of Jesup; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great-grandson; 2 step grandchildren; 4 step great-grandchildren; three brothers, Larry (Sarah) Schuchhardt of Garner, IA, Richard (Sharon) Schuchhardt of New Hampton and Norman Schuchhardt of Austin, MN.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard L. Venem; one son, Richard E. Venem; one granddaughter, Addisyn Menuey; one son-in-law, Larry Schmit; two brothers, Harold and Charles Schuchhardt and one sister, Violet Janssen.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is assisting the family with arrangements.