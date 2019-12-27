Betty J. Thorpe

(1931-2019)
WATERLOO — Betty Joan Thorpe, 88, of Waterloo and formerly of Clinton, Illinois, died at home Tuesday, Dec. 24.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1931, in Kinney, Ill., daughter, of Ida May and Clayton Addison Roberts. She married Bernard Thorpe on May 12, 1951, in Clinton, Ill. He preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 1974.
Betty was employed with the Department of Human Services, Sears, and Yore Uniform Shop.
Survived by: a daughter, Karen of Waterloo; two sons, Scott and Russ of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Taylor of Waterloo; two grandsons, Austin of Waterloo and Dustin of Colorado; and her cat, Gypsy Rose.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and three brothers.
Family memorial service: will follow inurnment at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Betty enjoyed her family, camping, cooking, reading, and animals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.