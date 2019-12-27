{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Thorpe

Betty J. Thorpe

(1931-2019)

WATERLOO — Betty Joan Thorpe, 88, of Waterloo and formerly of Clinton, Illinois, died at home Tuesday, Dec. 24.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1931, in Kinney, Ill., daughter, of Ida May and Clayton Addison Roberts. She married Bernard Thorpe on May 12, 1951, in Clinton, Ill. He preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 1974.

Betty was employed with the Department of Human Services, Sears, and Yore Uniform Shop.

Survived by: a daughter, Karen of Waterloo; two sons, Scott and Russ of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Taylor of Waterloo; two grandsons, Austin of Waterloo and Dustin of Colorado; and her cat, Gypsy Rose.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and three brothers.

Family memorial service: will follow inurnment at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Betty enjoyed her family, camping, cooking, reading, and animals.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Thorpe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments